Watch CBS News
Local News

Ravens vs. Steelers game to be shown on LED billboard in Station North

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for a new way to watch the Ravens, head to the giant LED billboard that looms over Charles Street in Station North on Sunday. 

The Central Baltimore Partnership is hosting a watch party with the billboard for the rivalry game, complete with food trucks and a DJ playing until game time. You'll need to bring lawn chairs, though. 

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but kickoff is at 1 p.m. 

To find the billboard, navigate to 1701 North Charles Steet.

"Cheering for the Steelers is permitted, but will lead people to question your life choices," the organization said.  

Is this a picture of A) the longest street in Baltimore, B) the gateway to Station North, or C) a great place to watch...

Posted by Central Baltimore Partnership on Wednesday, December 7, 2022
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 11:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.