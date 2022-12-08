Ravens vs. Steelers game to be shown on LED billboard in Station North
BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for a new way to watch the Ravens, head to the giant LED billboard that looms over Charles Street in Station North on Sunday.
The Central Baltimore Partnership is hosting a watch party with the billboard for the rivalry game, complete with food trucks and a DJ playing until game time. You'll need to bring lawn chairs, though.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but kickoff is at 1 p.m.
To find the billboard, navigate to 1701 North Charles Steet.
"Cheering for the Steelers is permitted, but will lead people to question your life choices," the organization said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.