Ravens vs. Steelers game to be shown on LED billboard in Station North

BALTIMORE -- If you're looking for a new way to watch the Ravens, head to the giant LED billboard that looms over Charles Street in Station North on Sunday.

The Central Baltimore Partnership is hosting a watch party with the billboard for the rivalry game, complete with food trucks and a DJ playing until game time. You'll need to bring lawn chairs, though.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but kickoff is at 1 p.m.

To find the billboard, navigate to 1701 North Charles Steet.

"Cheering for the Steelers is permitted, but will lead people to question your life choices," the organization said.

Is this a picture of A) the longest street in Baltimore, B) the gateway to Station North, or C) a great place to watch... Posted by Central Baltimore Partnership on Wednesday, December 7, 2022