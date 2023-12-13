Ravens' Tylan Wallace slimed by Lamar Jackson after handed Nickelodeon NVP Award

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the Nickelodeon NVP following his dynamic performance last week against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, the former league MVP passed the honor over to the game's real hero - Tylan Wallace, who scored on a 76-yard punt return in overtime for the walk-off win.

"I would like the thank all of the NVP voters for nominating me for this award," Jackson said. "But, I would like to give a special honor and congratulations to the real NVP, Tylan Wallace."

Thought me and @Lj_era8 was cool smh 🤦🏽 https://t.co/InyRFlBoaT — Tylan Wallace (@OfficialTylan2) December 14, 2023

Jackson handed Wallace the trophy and the chain.

"I appreciate the team for helping me out, for setting up the blocks for me," Wallace said. "I couldn't have done it without them."

Then, as Wallace was accepting the award, Jackson came from behind and dumped slime on Wallace.

"I got slimed," Wallace said. "That's crazy."

Wallace returned his first-ever punt for a touchdown, giving the Ravens their 37-31 win. He was also named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Jackson passed for 316 yards with three touchdowns while gaining 70 yards on the ground.