Ravens trade safety Chuck Clark to Jets for draft pick

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have traded safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick, according to team staff.

The Ravens' general manager and executive vice president Eric DeCosta made the announcment on Wednesday.

Clark was a sixth-round selection by the team in the 2017 NFL Draft, according to team staff.

He has played 96 career games consisting of 63 starts for the Baltimore Ravens, team staff said.

He has a record of 360 tackles, 3.5 sacks, five interceptions, 32 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries for the Baltimore Ravens, according to team staff.

Last year, he posted a career-high of 101 tackles for the Ravens' third-ranked scoring defense, team staff said.