Ravens to host retail outlet sale at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are hosting their annual retail outlet sale this weekend.

On Saturday, April 29, fans can visit the team store to shop for exclusive merchandise, and items at discounted prices.

The Ravens Team store at M&T Bank Stadium will be open on the South Concourse (between sections 126 and 132) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shoppers will find a selection of Ravens merchandise from Nike, New Era, 47 Brand, and more, with discounts ranging from 30 to 60% off.

Player worn jerseys, helmets, and apparel will also be available.

Fans should park in Lot D. which opens at 7 a.m, and enter through the Southwest Suite Enterance.

All purchases must be made via credit card.