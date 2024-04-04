Ravens to host girls flag football clinics at Under Armour Performance Center

New footage shows challenging conditions for dive teams after Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, and

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens, and Ravens RISE are hosting two youth football clinics this weekend, the team announced Thursday.

The annual Play Like a Raven Clinic, and Girls Flag Football Clinic will both take place at the Under Armor Performance Center on April 6.

The Play Like a Raven Clinic will take place from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the Girls Flag Clinic will take place from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Current Ravens players, along with coaches from local girls high school flag football teams in the region, will lead instruction at the clinic.

Ravens DT Broderick Washington will join offensive quality control coach Adam Schrack and director of football strategy and assistant quarterbacks coach Daniel Stern in guiding participants, the Ravens said.

Middle and high school athletes with an interest or experience in flag football are encouraged to attend.

Registration for the Play Like a Raven Clinic is sold out, but registration is still open for the Girls Flag Clinic here.

Fans in attendance can enjoy food trucks, opportunities to win autographed Ravens memorabilia, and other entertainment.