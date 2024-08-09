Baltimore Ravens vs Philadelphia Eagles tied 6-6 at halftime

Body cam footage released of deadly teen shooting on Monday, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens and Eagles tied 6-6 at halftime.

The star of the first half was rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins. The 1st round draft pick has 2 tackles and 3 pass deflections so far in the game. He is showing why the Ravens used the 30th overall pick on him in this year's draft.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson with a great effort so far in the game, he leads the Ravens defense with 9 tackles. Simpson, will be taking over the inside linebacker spot next to Roquan Smith after Patrick Queen signed with the Steelers in free agency.

Quarterback Josh Johnson played the entire 1st half and is 4 of 12 for 62 yards. The Ravens offense has just 109 yards in the game.

The Ravens will receive the kickoff to start the 2nd half.