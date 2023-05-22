Ravens test skills of girls at Flag Football Clinic at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE - The Ravens brought some females onto the field and tested their football skills.

The Ravens and Ravens RISE hosted Girls Flag Football clinics Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

The clinic was for girls between the ages of 10 to 18, and they were coached up by current Ravens players and coaches.

Out there for the Ravens were Devin Duvernay, Marlon Humphrey, Tavius Robinson, Trenton Simpson, Tyus Bowser and Roquan Smith.

Skill- and age-specific groups were available at all clinics to provide each participant with instruction tailored to their football-playing experience.