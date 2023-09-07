Ravens' super fan 'Trippy' shows off his purple passion in a loud way

Ravens' super fan 'Trippy' shows off his purple passion in a loud way

Ravens' super fan 'Trippy' shows off his purple passion in a loud way

BALTIMORE - Keon Fisher is best known by his nickname, "Trippy."

He is one of the Baltimore Ravens' standout "super fans."

Whether in-person or online, few fans deliver their passion for the Ravens as loud and clear as "Trippy."

"Trippy" displays his purple passion in a loud way.

He welcomes the players and coaches to the stadium on game days. He even helps the newest Ravens learn the local lingo.

"Trippy" is not just popular with players and coaches, his social media stardom extends to children and even the streets of Baltimore.

"The kids love it," "Trippy" said. "If anything, I'm more focused on the kids. I saw a squeegee boy and he said, 'Hey, you're the dude who makes the videos.' I go to training camp and the kids are calling for me and asking for autographs. I'm just trying to make a change for the generation."

He even takes his super fandom on the road.

"Trippy" is ready for the season to start, beginning on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium against the Houston Texans.

"I just come up with different little things," "Trippy" said. "I've got some new things coming out week 1, but ya'll gotta wait for week 1 before that comes out. "