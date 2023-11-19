Ravens' Super Bowl quarterback Joe Flacco to reportedly sign with Cleveland Browns

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to sign with the Cleveland Browns on Monday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Flacco, who guided the Ravens to the championship in Super Bowl XLVII 10 years ago, will now suit up for the team's AFC North division rival.

Former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco will sign with the #Browns practice squad tomorrow morning, source said. After a solid workout, the ex-#Ravens and #Jets QB will serve as a backstop for the Cleveland QB room. pic.twitter.com/CWnLocRhVx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2023

The 38-year-old is expected to initially join the Browns' practice squad, according to Rapoport, and will be a veteran leader in the quarterback room.

Flacco reportedly worked out for the Browns on Friday.

The Browns (7-3) defeated Pittsburgh, 13-10, on Sunday to move just 1/2 game behind the Ravens (8-3) for first place. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was named the starting quarterback after Deshaun Watson was knocked out for the season with a shoulder injury.

Flacco is the Ravens' all-time leader in passing yards (3,499), touchdowns (212) and interceptions (136). The former first-round draft pick from Delaware has a career 10-5 postseason record.

He last played for the New York Jets in the 2022 season.