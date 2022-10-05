Ravens running back Dobbins makes an impressive return to the game

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens set their sights on division rival Cincinnati who is headed to Baltimore for a Sunday night showdown.

The Ravens need to rise up after a tough home loss to Buffalo. That game was another step forward in the comeback of running back J.K. Dobbins though.

Dobbins added to his workload after making his return the week before.

Game two for Dommins included 13 carries for 41 yards, including a touchdown.

He also caught four passes—one of those a shovel pass from Lamar Jackson for another touchdown.

Dobbins missed all of last season with multiple knee ligament tears and a hamstring tear.

His progress in his first two return games has been impressive.

"That's one of those injuries where it's going to be a path," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "The good news is you see him getting better all the time. He works hard. He's going to be fine, and I thought he played well; he scored two touchdowns. He made some catches."

Harbaugh noted that Dobbins is his own worst critic.

"But he's getting better week to week, and I'm excited about that," Harbaugh said.