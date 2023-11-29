Ravens' Roquan Smith joins investment group in purchase of SailGP's United States team

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens star linebacker Roquan Smith is among sports, technology and entertainment people investing in SailGP's United States team.

The investment group has purchased the sailing team, along with founding Uber engineer Ryan McKillen, Margaret McKillen and two-time world champion sailor Mike Buckley.

Other members of the investment group include Smith; actress and producer Issa Rae; world champion heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder; global DJ and producer Gryffin; NFL stars DeAndre Hopkins, Malik Jackson and Kayvon Thibodeaux; University of Alabama football star Dallas Turner; former U.S. soccer player Jozy Altidore; University of Michigan basketball legend Katelynn Flaherty Yates; Muse Capital's Assia Grazioli-Venier; and serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

SailGP features high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans that are raced by the world's best sailors in 10 national teams and broadcast in over 200+ markets (CBS and YouTube in the U.S.).

"By bringing together this remarkable group to acquire the United States SailGP Team, we have reached an important milestone in the growth of our sport," said Ryan McKillen, U.S. SailGP Team Co-owner and Chairman. "As sailors, we love this sport and want to introduce it to millions; as entrepreneurs, we recognize the potential and growth trajectory of SailGP and how our U.S. SailGP Team can introduce the future of on-water racing at the highest level. Our incredible ownership group is a testament to the growth and expansion of SailGP into the mainstream."