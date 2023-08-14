Ravens' rookie Zay Flowers gets feet wet with first NFL game action: 'I can handle it'

BALTIMORE - Zay Flowers, the Ravens speedy and elusive first-round draft pick, got his first sample of NFL game action Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

He didn't have a catch in the the Ravens' first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, a 20-19 win that continued their 24-game preseason win streak.

However, he showed a glimpse of the problem he can cause opposing defenses.

Flowers drew two defensive penalties and laid a block on the Ravens' second-quarter touchdown.

"I take pride in everything," Flowers said. "It's football, and I love playing football. I want to try to be as complete in every aspect in the game that I can."

The former Boston College wide receiver said he was excited to get into Saturday's game, even though quarterback Lamar Jackson and most of the established starters didn't play.

"I was super excited to the point that I didn't even really know what to do," Flowers said. "It was fun to experience for the first time."

Flowers, who caught for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in college last season, said preparing for a professional football game was much different than in college.

So, he just warmed up the way he knows how.

"I kept running around catching the ball," he said. "In college, you warm up with the team. That was my first time trying to warm myself up."

Flowers noticed a little difference in the speed of the NFL game.

Then, he smile with confidence, "but I can handle it."

Flowers next chance to flash his skills will be at joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Washington Commanders at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.

Head coach John Harbaugh said he can't wait to see Flowers continue to grow, and create a headache for more defenses throughout his career.

"He's got great feet and great acceleration and change of direction. The defense has to match that," Harbaugh said. "That's what good players do. I'm excited to see him grow."