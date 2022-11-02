Ravens reveal Roquan Smith's jersey number

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens have revealed the latest jersey number to join its defense, to be donned by All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith.

He'll be wearing #18, with the Ravens taking advantage of a new NFL rule which relaxes certain position groups wearing certain numbers on the field. Previously, linebackers could only wear 40 to 59, and 90 to 99.

Some fans find the low number jarring, to say the least, judging by comments on the team's Twitter announcement.

1️⃣8️⃣ for Roquan Smith ❗️ pic.twitter.com/MHG7pIvQCg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 2, 2022

It's unclear why Smith took #18, but his Bears No. 58 was taken by defensive lineman Michael Pierce, and his college No. 3 is being worn by wide receiver James Proche II.

The Ravens announced the acquisition of Smith from the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. The team gave up a 2023 second-round draft pick, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and linebacker A.J. Klein.

He's considered one of the best linebackers in the league.

Smith leads all of football with 83 tackles this season to go along with 2.5 sacks.

Only 25 years old, the 2018 first-round selection is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Ravens are only taking on more than $500,000 of his contract, while the Bears are eating the rest of the price tag.

Smith, who played his college ball at Georgia, is a two-time All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He has started 67 of 69 games in which he's appeared, totaling 606 tackles (399 solo), 47 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, 20 passes defended, seven interceptions (one pick-six), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Smith's 606 total tackles rank second in the league since 2018, trailing only Bobby Wagner (656). Smith has recorded at least 100 tackles in each of his first four full seasons.

Smith is one of two players (Shaquille Leonard) since 2018 to record at least 15 sacks and five interceptions.

Smith started all 17 games in 2021, totaling a career-high 163 tackles (95 solo), 12 tackles for loss, three sacks and his first-career pick-six (53 yards).