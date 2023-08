BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have activated Running Back J.K. Dobbins from the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to reports.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the activation in a social media post, citing sources.

Dobbins hasn't participated in a Ravens practice since last season.

Sources: Ravens’ RB J.K. Dobbins, who has not yet practiced during training camp, is being activated today off the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 14, 2023