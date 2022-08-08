Ravens reach 4-year extension with record-setting kicker Justin Tucker

BALTIMORE -- Justin Tucker has inked a four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Monday.

Tucker has made 90.6% of his field goal attempts in his career, the best mark in NFL history. The five-time All Pro still had two years left on the four-year $20 million extension he signed in 2019.

We’ve reached a four-year contract extension with the best to ever do it, @jtuck9 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/VwNy6s0wyu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 8, 2022

The "60 Minutes" star memorably set the record for the longest field goal in NFL history against the Detroit Lions, booting a 66-yard kick that hit the crossbar and bounced into the net as time expired, putting the Ravens ahead 19-17.

On the season, Tucker converted the highest percentage of kicks (94.6%) among regular starters and was a perfect 6-for-6 on kicks from 50 yards or more. He only missed two of his 37 attempts, both of which were between 40 and 49 yards.

Tucker will be 38 when his current contract ends after the 2027 season.