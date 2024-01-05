Ravens RB Justice Hill making most of his opportunities

What to look for: Saturday's Steelers-Ravens matchup

BALTIMORE - NFL teams with the best records tend to be the teams that suffer the fewest injuries, or have the best back-ups.

The Ravens benefit from both.

They've kept quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy but lost tight end Mark Andrews to injury.

The Ravens running back position is a study in depth. Justice Hill is making the most of his opportunity after some key injuries.

Hill had the best game of his four-year career in the Ravens' 56-19 win over Miami last Sunday. He rushed for 48 yards and caught for 64 yards, which included his first-ever touchdown reception. He also had a 78-yard kickoff return to set up another Ravens score.

The Ravens have lost some running backs to injury -- namely J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell -- but Hill is a find.

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked Hill about his break-out performance against the Dolphins.

"That's what they brought me in for, to make plays, just to help the team win," Hill said. "I can do all those things and I want to continue to do those things too. So we will just keep picking up through the back half of the season."

Viviano asked: "A number of guys in this locker room, including you, have had to step up because of opportunities relative to injuries. What's the aspect of the team and your part in that?"

"You are here for a reason, it's to step up when your name is called, and everybody from every position room does that," Hill said. "We have extreme depth and everyone is more than capable of going out there and performing at a high level."

Hill and Gus Edwards are the Ravens' top running backs, but another reinforcement was added Thursday with the signing of veteran free agent Dalvin Cook, who could join the Ravens for the postseason.

The Ravens (13-3), already the top seed in the AFC playoffs, host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in the final regular-season game.