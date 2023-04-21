Ravens President: Upgrades accompany M&T Bank Stadium renewed naming rights

BALTIMORE -- For two decades, the Ravens have called M&T Bank Stadium their home.

Most Ravens fans, team players, and coaches know it simply as "the Bank."

On Thursday, the Ravens and M&T Bank announced the renewal of their naming right deal, ensuring that the Bank will retain its name for at least the next 15 years.

This is the second time the football team and bank have renewed their naming rights deal.

That means M&T Bank Stadium will be the official name of the Ravens throughout the 2037 football season.

"It's always been about a lot more than our name on a stadium," Augie Chiasera, the president of M&T Bank's greater Baltimore/Chesapeake region. "It's about how we can show up together to make Baltimore better."

The stadium naming rights market is red hot. In the AFC North alone, every team's stadium, except the Ravens, has changed names within the last calendar year.

In Pittsburgh, Heinz field is now Acrisure Stadium.

Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is now Paycor Stadium.

In fact, just last week, the Browns and First Energy mutually agreed to end their stadium rights deal.

Back in Baltimore, the Bank may get a few upgrades to go along with the renewed naming rights.

"The foundation of our naming rights extension was our lease extension," Ravens President Sashi Brown said. "We worked really well with the Maryland Stadium Authority. We've got a good pool of capital that we're going to invest back into the stadium. We're hard at work with some of the best architects and designers in the world that do a lot of stadium design."