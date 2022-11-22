Ravens' pop-up shop returns to M&T Bank Stadium in time for holidays

BALTIMORE - Ravens' fans can check off their holiday shopping list at M&T Bank Stadium this week.

The official Ravens pop-up shop returns to the stadium in downtown Baltimore just in time for the holidays.

Shoppers lined up outside m& Tuesday morning for the opening of the official Ravens pop-up shop.

"Pop-up shop, great deals, love the Ravens," said Bryan Maples.

The pop-up shop is located at an expanded Ravens team store in the Gate A concourse.

People can find gifts for all the Ravens fans in their lives with products ranging from outerwear, hats and shirts to novelties and jerseys.

"I'm just getting started but I do like this Ravens jean jacket, so this is so far for myself, but we'll see what else I happen to pick up," said Megan Dvorkin.

Dvorkin said she wanted to check out the shop for some gift ideas, even though she already finished most of her holiday shopping.

She said she's the biggest Ravens fan in her family – at least for now.

"I'm pregnant, I'm due near Christmas, so I had to start very early, my gifts are already wrapped," Dvorkin said. "We've got to make her a little Ravens fan."

Josh Lukin, Ravens Director of Brand Strategy and Advertising, said the shop has the largest selection of men's women's, and kid's merchandise, including exclusive items that you can only get at the Ravens Team Store, and items on sale for this week only.

"With the Ravens in playoff position, it's really a good time to gear up and get those items for anyone in your family," Lukin said. "It's the biggest selection of Ravens gear in town right now so if you want to try it on or see what we have, it's a great opportunity."

The store is open until Saturday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shoppers may want to get there early as the sale items are while supplies last.