Ravens, partners host food distribution for families at elementary school in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Food Bank teamed up to make sure elementary students have plenty to eat over winter break.

Ravens staff brought the mascot and cheerleaders to visit Belmont Elementary School students on their last day of school before winter break.

"Today is so fun because the Ravens cheerleaders came to Belmont Elementary," student Denim said.

The Ravens joined representatives from Carefirst BlueCross/Blueshield, the Maryland Food Bank and Baltimore City Public Schools to host a food distribution for local families at Belmont.

"We're really excited to be here and be part of a pantry program that is in existence to give families in this neighborhood monthly allotments of food," said Kelly Tallant, Senior Manager of Community Relations for the Ravens.

Belmont Elementary is one of Maryland Food Bank's school pantry partners.

"They have about 150 bags packed for kids to take today and they also provide food for adults to come in from the community and pick up what they need," said Elise Krikau, Senior VP of Development at the Maryland Food Bank.

Families stocked up on protein, produce and non-perishables to supplement their food supply over winter break.

"A lot of kids like you said are actually receiving reduced or free meals at schools, and when you're out of school, you may not have access to that," Krikau said.

In addition to the 1,500 pounds of food provided by Maryland Food Bank, local non-profit 'Leveling the Playing Field' gave each student a sports kit to take home.

"It's really important for us to be a part of that all year round and to show our fans that we love them and support them the same way they do for us," Tallant said.