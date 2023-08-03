Ravens' offense coordinator Todd Monken discusses running back value with JK Dobbins still out

BALTIMORE - Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has not participated in a team workout since the end of last season.

Dobbins is with the team, but his absence from practice is felt.

He has expressed his desire for a new contract, like a number of running backs in the NFL.

Dobbins feels those who play his position are not being properly compensated.

The Ravens coaching staff continues to say they don't know when Dobbins will join practice.

WJZ's Mark Viviano asked Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken his thoughts on running backs saying they are under-valued.

"Running backs, in my opinion, are highly valued in this league," Monken said. "The running backs we have are highly valued to me. Any player that makes an NFL roster is highly valued. That's a fact, they are one of the best in the world. I think they are a valuable commodity on any team. I don't set the market. Our right tackle is valuable, our kicker is valuable, our quarterback is valuable, the running backs are valuable."

Ravens resume training camp on Friday in Owings Mills.

The first preseason game will be on Saturday, August 12 against the Philadephia Eagles.