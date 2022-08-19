Ravens nearing deal with WR Demarcus Robinson, according to reports

BALTIMORE -- With James Proche II and Tylan Wallace nicked up, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly close to adding more wide receiver depth by signing Demarcus Robinson.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the team is "expected to sign" the six-year veteran. Robinson himself seemingly confirmed the news in a tweet to Jimmy's Famous Seafood, saying he's excited to celebrate.

In six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Robinson has caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Rashod Bateman, the team's first-round selection in 2021, is entrenched at the top of the wide receiver depth chart. Below him is the group of Devin Duvernay, Proche and Wallace, all drafted within the last three years, undrafted free agent Jaylon Moore, who signed in 2020, and a group of training camp invitees.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed Robinson in March, but then cut him earlier this week.