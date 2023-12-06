Ravens, Maryland Sports Authority partners with law enforcement and first responders for security exercise

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens and the Maryland Sports Authority, along with first responders and law enforcement conducted security exercise with the goal of keeping fans safe at the Camden Yards Sports Complex.

On December 6, 2023, the Baltimore Ravens, MSA, and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), together with first responders and law enforcement partners, conducted a six-hour Full-Scale Exercise (FSE) to test response plans, procedures and public messaging around hypothetical security incidents at M&T Bank Stadium.

The FSE provided participants the opportunity to practice and identify areas for improvement in their response plans, as well as to cultivate or enhance relationships among private sector and local, state, and federal stakeholders in Maryland, according to a release. The FSE was a culmination of over two years of planning, which included table-top exercises, with the goal of testing interagency response and communication plans at M&T Bank Stadium.

"The well-being of every person who visits M&T Bank Stadium has always been – and will always be – of paramount importance," said Sashi Brown, the Baltimore Ravens President. "Conducting an exercise like this is critical to ensuring the future safety of everyone, as it capitalizes on, reinforces and provides feedback to the first responder community.