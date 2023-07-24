Ravens' Mark Andrews hangs out with children with Type 1 diabetes at ADA camp at Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE - Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 9 years old.

So, on Monday, Andrews spent the day at Johns Hopkins with Camp Charm City, a camp for children who have been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Andrews said he wants to show children that their diagnosis isn't the end and that they can do anything they want to do in life.

"I know a lot of them look up to me, but you know, being around them I also look up to them," Andrews said.

The American Diabetes Association hosts 43 camps across the country.

Children who attend these camps are unable to attend traditional camps because of the care required when it comes to diabetes management.

"Constantly monitoring blood sugars to treating lows and treating highs, it really requires a large medical team," said Monica Montgomery, ADA Director of Summer Camps.

For the children at Camp Charm City, Andrews is a hero.

It's not necessarily for all that he does on the football field, but because, like them, he is living with Type 1 diabetes.

Andrews spent the day working and playing with some of his youngest fans.

"It was kind of epic," a camper said.

Andrews received his diagnosis when he was just nine years old and never gave up on his dreams.

He practices and plays while wearing a continuous glucose monitor.

"I cherish every time I can get around other people that have Type 1 diabetes and share stories about what you're going through in everyday life," Andrews said. "It's not an easy thing. It's a fight every day 24/7."

Montgomery said that having an advocate like Andrews in Baltimore makes Camp Charm City special.

"To see someone that they idolize, someone who is a part of their community, who also lives with diabetes that they are able to look up to, is just so special," Andrews said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition with the pancreas making little or no insulin. Treatment is directed toward managing the amount of sugar in the blood using insulin, diet and lifestyle to prevent complications.

"For me, it's just showing people that I'm not shy about my diabetes," Andrews said. "I'm not scared to show people that I am a Type 1 diabetic. I'm going to wear it on my sleeve and show people that it doesn't matter what I have. I am going to persevere and be great."