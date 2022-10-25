Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen gets ready to live out his dream of playing against Tom Brady

BALTIMORE -- Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen was eight months old when the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

More than 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl rings and three MVPs later, and Tom Brady is still playing at age 45.

Queen and the Ravens will have a shot to play against one of the greatest on Thursday Night Football.

Something Queen wasn't sure would happen when Brady briefly retired over the off-season.

"I got to play Aaron Rodgers so I wanted to play Brady too and then he retired," Queen said. "But then he came back so it was like 'I get a chance now.'"

Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was nearly a year from being born when Brady entered the league. Hamilton is looking forward to facing off against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime.

"It's like a full circle thing," Hamilton said. "I've been playing football, trying to get to this level my whole life", Hamilton said. "Now, I'm here playing against the GOAT on Thursday night game, primetime. You can't want anything else."

Queen is crossing off an item on his football bucket list. He knows there will be a moment when he will be able to take everything in, but then it's back to football.

"First snap I'll be like, 'Man I get to play against Tom Brady. I'm lining up across from him for the first time,'" Queen said. "After that, ball time."