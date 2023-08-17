Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. find chemistry in joint practices with Commanders

BALTIMORE - Quarterback Lamar Jackson and offseason signing Odell Beckham Jr. put their connection to the test in two joint practices this week against the Washington Commanders.

Since the duo won't be playing in any preseason games, this was their opportunity to compete against a team in another uniform before the season starts next month.

Jackson hit Beckham on a couple of deep plays, including one for a touchdown.

Beckham, who hasn't played since he tore his ACL in LVI in February 2022, even beat Commanders' rookie first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes off the line.

"I told you, I've still got a little bit left in here," Beckham said.

Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Ravens last April, reported worth up to $18 million.

The three-time Pro Bowler with 56 career touchdown catches is expected to come in and boost the Ravens' passing attack.

Beckham said it was good to be out there in training camp competing against another professional team.

"It has been more than 900 days just sitting back and watching everybody compete and have fun," Beckham said. "Just being able to go against somebody else, keep sharpening your skills and perfecting your craft, I still care for this game. I've always been a perfectionist. I'm still my biggest critic."

Beckham said in the past he hasn't been that close with Jackson, but has kept tabs on him since his college days.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $260 million extension this offseason, is a former NFL MVP.

This offseason, they trained together in Florida, and have hung out, building their chemistry on and off the field.

"You have a deep respect for greats," Beckham said. "The relationship is definitely developing. It's just cool to be able to kick it, on and off the field. A receiver always wants to work for his quarterback. He's going to take a hit to get you a touchdown and you are going to have to take a hit to complete a pass for him."

The Ravens play the Commanders in a preseason game on Monday before playing at Tampa Bay five days later.

Jackson and Beckham aren't expected to play in either of those games, making training camp and the joint practices important for their comradery.

"There are always things you can improve on," Beckham said. "That's just me as a perfectionist. I'm always going to say there is room for improvement. I think we are in a good place."

On the other side of the ball, Ravens' linebacker Roquan Smith is looking forward to seeing Jackson and Beckham put points on the board this season.

"I think there are going to be a lot of great things, deep balls, intermediate balls, balls all over the field," Smith said. "I'm excited about the connection with those two."

The Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium.