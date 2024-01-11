Watch CBS News
Local News

Ravens' Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursdasy morning news roundup: 1/11/2024
Your Thursday morning news roundup: 1/11/2024 02:59

BALTIMORE - Add another accolade to Lamar Jackson's season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.

In four games, Jackson passed for 1,060 yards with 11 touchdowns. He gained 247 rushing yards.

The Ravens went 4-0 in the month, which included wins over eventual playoff teams Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens (13-4) have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will play in the AFC Divisional Round on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson is likely considered to be a front-runner for the league's MVP Award.

This season, Jackson has passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He leads the team with 821 rushing yards.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 12:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.