Ravens' Lamar Jackson named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December

BALTIMORE - Add another accolade to Lamar Jackson's season.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December.

In four games, Jackson passed for 1,060 yards with 11 touchdowns. He gained 247 rushing yards.

Another AFC Offensive Player of the Month nod for @Lj_era8 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JuhLA8lksL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2024

The Ravens went 4-0 in the month, which included wins over eventual playoff teams Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens (13-4) have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will play in the AFC Divisional Round on either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson is likely considered to be a front-runner for the league's MVP Award.

This season, Jackson has passed for 3,678 yards with 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He leads the team with 821 rushing yards.