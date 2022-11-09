Watch CBS News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson meets huge fan with heart condition before Monday Night Football

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Landon, a huge Lamar Jackson fan, had no idea he was about to meet his favorite player.

The young fan from Mississippi, who was wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey, had tears streaming down his face with Jackson walked through the doors.

Landon has a heart condition, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

But Lamar Jackson, the Ravens star quarterback, took time before the Ravens game against the New Orleans Saints to meet one of his biggest fans.

Landon ran to Jackson and gave him a big hug.

Jackson then helped the Ravens to a 27-13 win over the Saints on Monday Night Football.

"How you doing, bro. You good?" Jackson said. "I like the jersey." 

