Ravens' Lamar Jackson checks in early at training facility: 'Let's get to it'

Ravens' Lamar Jackson checks in early at training camp: 'Let's get to it'

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting ready for his sixth training camp at the facility in Owings Mills.

Jackson, who signed his mega five-year, $260 million contract extension this offseason, reported to the Under Armour Performance Center on Thursday.

The rookies reported for camp on Wednesday, but the veterans, including Jackson, aren't expected to report to camp until Tuesday, July 25,

Jackson walked into the facility and had a message for Ravens fans.

"I'm ready for camp number six," Jackson said. "Dang, that happened fast. Let's get to it, Flock Nation."

The Ravens have 18 open practices to the public this summer, along with an open practice on July 29 at M&T Bank Stadium.

They open the preseason at home on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Ravens kick off their regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Jackson missed six games last season, including the playoffs, after spraining his PCL in a game against Denver.

But, despite that, he passed for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

The former MVP has new weapons in wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, and wide receiver Rashod Bateman is expected back after missing most of last season with an injury.