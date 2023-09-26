Ravens' John Harbaugh says it's too early to panic: 'You don't crown the champion in week 3'

BALTIMORE - Sunday's tough loss was made even tougher when Ravens receiver and special teamer Tylan Wallace joined an already long list of hobbled players.

Wallace was added to injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Pain continues to linger for the entire Ravens after their 22-19 home loss against Indianapolis on Sunday.

The Ravens were heavy favorites to beat the Colts, but let the game slip away with four fumbles, two of which ended up in the hands of the Colts.

Those were key plays that kept the Colts in the game and allowed it to go into overtime tied at 19-19.

Indianapolis kicker Matt Gay had a day, with five field goals, with his last ending the game.

After starting the season with two straight wins, the Ravens (2-1) suffered their first defeat.

Head coach John Harbaugh said it's too early to panic.

"You don't crown the champion in week 3," Harbaugh said. "They never have, and it's not going to happen this year, either. Whatever you think about a team right now is fine. That's where it's at right now. It's all about where it goes from here, and our guys understand that, whether you win or lose. We're happy last week that we won, but we know we have to get better. We're disappointed this week that we lost, but we know we have to get better, and that's what we're working on."

The next three games are on the road. The Ravens travel to Cleveland on Sunday, which will be televised on WJZ.

Our Purple Pregame show kicks off at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers will be at Jimmy's Famous Seafood on Wednesday for our Purple Playbook.

You are invited.