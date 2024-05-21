Ravens' John Harbaugh launches Harbaugh Coaching Academy to lend hand to coaches at all levels

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who comes from a coaching family, announced a new project designed to help coaches on all levels across all sports.

The Harbaugh Coaching Academy is a nonprofit that offers videos, articles and interviews with some of the biggest names in coaching on popular subjects including "safety in football" and "building mental toughness in your players."

The materials are free to use on the Academy's website.

Harbaugh says the project is a chance for them to help out other coaches.

"This is an opportunity for us to pay back to those youth coaches and high school coaches, and say, 'Hey, think about this, this might be a good way to approach that. I'm going to coach my girls' 9-year-old softball team, what should be important to me?' Or, 'I'm a high school coach, how do I get players on the team? Why is football important? Why should they want to play football?'"

He announced the project on Tuesday with a panel that included Bill Belichick, John's father Jack Harbaugh and former college basketball coach Tom Crean, who is John Harbaugh's brother-in-law.

Jim Harbaugh, John's brother who coaches the Los Angeles Chargers, joined virtually.

You can learn more about the Harbaugh Coaching Academy at this website.

John Harbaugh has been the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens where he has a career 160-99 record. He coached the Ravens to the Super Bowl championship during the 2012 season.

The Ravens are coming off a season that had them winning the AFC North and making it to the AFC Championship Game.