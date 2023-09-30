Ravens Injury Report: WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman ruled out for game at Clevland

BALTIMORE (CBS/AP) -- Just as their running back group becomes a little healthier, the Baltimore Ravens suddenly have big concerns at wide receiver.

In the Week 4 injury report, the Baltimore Ravens have several key players sidelined.

Wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Odell Beckham Jr. are ruled out due to hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and linebackers David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh, are also ruled out. Ojabo injured his ankle in last week's loss to the Colts, while Oweh is continuing to heal from an ankle injury he suffered in week two over Cincinatti.

Running back Gus Edwards is cleared to play despite a recent concussion. He's been a full participant at practice all week.

Safety Kyle Hamilton, running back Justice Hill, and center Tyler Linderbaum are listed as questionable.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was back at practice earlier in the week following a knee injury, did not practice Friday and is doubtful.