Ravens fans assess team tactics on Twitter following 23-20 game against Browns

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans weighed in on the team's performance following the game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

They had criticisms spanning from Lamar Jackson's one-man show in the first half of the game to Mark Andrews failing to catch footballs.

The Cleveland Browns came within one attempted field goal of taking a late lead but lost 23-20.

"I'm gonna say something a lot of people won't agree with," one fan said of the Sunday showdown. "If Lamar doesn't stop trying to be a protypical quarterback instead of just being himself and playing his game, this team ain't doing nothing in the long run."

WJZ sports analysts Rick Ritter and Alex Glaze were hesitant to agree with that statement.

"There was a point in the game though, in the first half, when Lamar just seemed like he took it over," Ritter said. "I always say he takes over a game like Allen Iverson. That's my comparison."

Alex noted that Lamar doesn't have to put the team on his back every single week.

Other fans vented against NFL coaching veteran and Baltimore's offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

One fan urged Jackson not to tether his talents to Roman.

"Lj_era8 I'm a diehard ravens fan!!! But if we don't fire Greg Roman please don't sign a deal with the Ravens take your talents else wear!" the fan said. "Greg Roman is holding you back!!!!!!! #RavensFlock #FireGregRoman."

Ritter and Glaze disagreed with the assessment.

Roman is not the issue, according to Glaze.

"I don't think Greg Roman is the problem," Ritter said. "Doing what he can with the personnel they have and, again, this team, whether you like it or not, is a 'run first' team."

Fans need to account for the fact that some of the players on the Baltimore Ravens roster are experiencing "growing pains," Glaze said.