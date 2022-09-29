Ravens face challenge against Buffalo's offense on Sunday

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Buffalo both have MVP-caliber quarterbacks and Super Bowl aspirations.

But there is one area in which they are different is defense.

Buffalo is one of the best on defense while the Ravens rank near the bottom of the NFL.

The Ravens have other assets though.

For example, the team has a plan to improve the pass-rush. It's adding outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul—a 12-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler who last played for Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Wearing a jersey with the number four, Pierre-Paul practiced for the first time as a Raven today.

Head coach John Harbaugh wants to get him into a game as soon as possible and his new teammates welcome his skill and experience.

The Ravens face a challenge against Buffalo's high-octane offense. You can catch the showdown on WJZ at 1 p.m. on Sunday.