Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington to sign three-year contract extension

BALTIMORE -- Defensive tackle Broderick Washington has signed a three-year contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens, the Ravens announced Wednesday.

Washington, a fourth year defensive tackle, had his best season in 2022 with a career high of 49 tackles. He was a fifth round pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech University.

"Run-stopping ability is the strength of Washington's game, but he has also been working on his pass-rushing technique and hopes to put more pressure on quarterbacks this season. He has logged one sack in each of the past two seasons," the Ravens said.

Washington is set to start as defensive end, joining Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Brent Urban and Travis Jones on the defensive line group.