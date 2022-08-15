Watch CBS News
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday.

Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he's "in a good place" after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.

The Ravens also announced Monday they released running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Peters and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards all missed last season because of knee injuries. Dobbins returned to practice recently.

Harbaugh wouldn't say whether quarterback Lamar Jackson would play against the Cardinals after being held out of the preseason opener against Tennessee.

August 15, 2022

