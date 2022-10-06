Heading into Bengals game, Ravens hope to fix pass defense, avoid another big day for Burrow

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Ravens don't want to talk about what happened last year in their two games against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two losses, both blowouts, with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for more than 900 yards combined in those games.

At the Ravens practice facility in Owings Mills, the focus is on the defensive secondary.

Forget last year -- this year isn't much better. Through four games the Ravens rank last in the league in pass defense, allowing more than 300 yards per game.

"The numbers don't lie. So, as much as that sucks to say, it just -- to me, it's unacceptable; I feel like it falls on the weight of my shoulders," said cornerback Marlon Humphrey. "So, I really want to get that number down."

The Ravens are a franchise that has long flown the flag of dominant defense, but this secondary -- stocked with top talent -- isn't living up to expectations. Humphrey addressed the unwanted low ranking.

"It looks bad on the coaches that are coaching us, and I know they're putting us in great positions; we've just got to execute," he said. "If it was just like we're just not good enough, then it is what it is. But when the play is there, we're coached right and we just don't execute -- if I don't execute, that's what really keeps me up at night."

Sunday night against the Bengals would be a good time for the Ravens to get things right on defense. It won't be easy.

