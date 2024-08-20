Learn to Swim program tackles water safety barriers for Baltimore children

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens and Government Employees Health Association are launching a new program with the Y in Central Maryland to help tackle the barriers to water safety by launching their Learn to Swim Program.

According to the American Red Cross, drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children under 14, and swim lessons can help reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

However, not everyone has access to affordable swim lessons.

The Red Cross says 79% of children in households with incomes less than $50,000 have few to no swimming skills.

"Form of survival"

The Ravens, GEHA and the Y of Central Maryland are empowering children to learn a life-saving skill by opening up access to formal swim lessons.

"Many of us learn to swim for pleasure but swimming is actually a form of survival," said John Hoey, President and CEO of the Y in Central Maryland.

Learn to Swim Program

The Y pre-selected children from community schools to participate in the new Learn to Swim Program at the Y in Central Maryland. They will receive swim lessons and a free two-month family membership to the Y in Central Maryland.

"The grant from the Ravens and GEHA will enable 100 young people to learn how to swim and become members of this Y," Hoey said.

In order to address barriers to participation, each student will receive a new swim towel with the program's logo and a swimsuit provided by a GEHA employee donation drive and donations from Under Armour.

"When we can come together to address an issue like swim equity, it's just all the more power that we're able to achieve," said Heather Darney, Vice President of Community Relations for the Baltimore Ravens.

GEHA Chief of Sales Raj Vavilala says students will walk away with not only a new skill but a new sense of confidence

"When they conquer a fear, and they learn that skill of swimming, and they get out in the world, that power they feel is going to take them many places," Vavilala said.