Ravens' attempt to trademark 'Charm City' initially rejected, The Baltimore Banner reports

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens applied to trademark "Charm City" as its own, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

That application was initially rejected.

The Baltimore Banner reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday issued an initial rejection of an attempt by the Baltimore Ravens to trademark "Charm City."

"Charm City" has been widely used as a nickname for Baltimore City.

The federal Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled that the Trademark Act leaves "geographic names free for all businesses operating in the same area to inform customers where their goods or services originate," the document said, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The Banner reports the rejection letter cites evidence that "Charm City" is a "commonly used nickname that refers to Baltimore, Maryland, a generally known geographic place or location," as well as other evidence.

The Ravens applied for the trademark in February in connection with posters, calendars, trading cards, books relating to football, and more, according to filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the Banner reports.

The application listed its use on "men's, women's and children's clothing used in the promotion of a professional football team by the name of the Baltimore Ravens," as well as entertainment services, "namely, professional football games and exhibitions," according to the application.

In a statement to The Banner, the Ravens said that "the intent of this trademark filing is not to prevent anyone from the general use of 'Charm City.' We understand that 'Charm City' is a commonly utilized moniker by many entities, and we fully respect that."

"Our trademark filing is specific to anything in connection with, or relating to, Baltimore Ravens professional football. This includes team marketing campaigns — such as 'Charm City Football,' which is used to represent the history of football in Baltimore — slogans, merchandise and promotional items," the team added.

The Banner reports that the Ravens have to write a response to the action within three months or pay a fee to extend another three months, said Vasilios Peros, the principal and founder of a Baltimore law firm focused primarily on business, technology and intellectual property law.

If the Ravens do not respond to the examiner, the application is abandoned, according to a USPTO timeline.

The team could file a response to the federal examiner or make changes to its application. The examiner could then register the trademark or issue a final action rejecting it. But the Ravens could take the final action to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

The city is fiercely protective of beloved local names and sayings, and trademarks over them have sparked controversy in the past," The Banner reports.