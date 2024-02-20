Watch CBS News
Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams leaves for job with Saints

/ The Baltimore Banner

Your Tuesday morning news update: February 20, 2024
Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams is leaving for a job as the New Orleans Saints' wide receivers coach, he confirmed Tuesday.

Williams, who joined the Ravens in 2021 as a pass game specialist and was named their assistant wide receivers coach in 2023, reportedly interviewed for the job on the Saints' staff last week.

