Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams leaves for job with Saints
Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams is leaving for a job as the New Orleans Saints' wide receivers coach, he confirmed Tuesday.
Williams, who joined the Ravens in 2021 as a pass game specialist and was named their assistant wide receivers coach in 2023, reportedly interviewed for the job on the Saints' staff last week.
