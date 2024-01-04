Ravens and Steelers: A great rivalry that plays out this week—with a twist

BALTIMORE -- It's the final game of the regular season, and in the big picture: it doesn't matter for the Ravens.

The team has already locked up its top playoff spot.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh must win to keep its playoff dream alive.

Then, there's a deeper meaning for some of the players.

For example, Ravens safety Geno Stone has been having the best season of his four-year NFL career. His eight interceptions are the second most in the league.

Stone is ready to play against Pittsburgh in a game that resonates deeply for his family and friends.

Stone grew up in New Castle, Pennsylvania, which is about an hour outside of Pittsburgh in prime Steeler country. He was a high school star there.

Afterward, he played for a college team in Iowa and now he plays for the Ravens.

WJZ sports director Mark Viviano asked him about his roots, about playing professionally, and what it feels like to be on the "other" side of the Ravens rivalry with the Steelers.

"Just growing up, I remember going to school and having a lot of black and yellow days," Stone said. "They had a few Super Bowl runs in the years I was growing up, and I never grew up a Steelers fan."

Stone said his family had always been a part of Steeler nation, though.

"Now, it's kind of crazy because everyone is still fans and all my friends are," he said. "They always give it to me about it being Steelers week. So, I have an extra chip on my shoulder trying to prove them wrong."

The Ravens and Steelers play on Saturday afternoon. So, WJZ's Purple Pre-game show will take place on Saturday morning. It will be streaming on CBS News Baltimore at 11 a.m. and continuing on WJZ at 11:30 a.m.