Ravens and running back Melvin Gordon agree to one-year deal

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens announced Friday that they agreed in principle to a one-year deal with Gordon, pending a physical.

The addition of Gordon is expected to boost the Ravens' backfield just a few days before training camp opens. Current Ravens running backs include J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill.

According to ESPN, the veteran running back's deal is worth up to $3.1 million.

CBS Sports has more on Gordon's career and the expectations for him with the Ravens here.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 2:12 PM

