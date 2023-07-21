Ravens and running back Melvin Gordon agree to one-year deal
BALTIMORE -- The Ravens announced Friday that they agreed in principle to a one-year deal with Gordon, pending a physical.
The addition of Gordon is expected to boost the Ravens' backfield just a few days before training camp opens. Current Ravens running backs include J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill.
According to ESPN, the veteran running back's deal is worth up to $3.1 million.
CBS Sports has more on Gordon's career and the expectations for him with the Ravens here.
