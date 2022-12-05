Watch CBS News
Ravens and Maryland Food Bank team up for food drive at M&T Bank Stadium

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens teamed up with the Maryland Food Bank and Safeway for a food drive at M&T Bank Stadium before the big game on Sunday.

It was the twenty-seventh annual year for the drive.

Maryland Food Bank encouraged fans of the Ravens to donate nonperishable food or monetary gifts on its website.

Volunteers were at the stadium to help the Ravens collect items and money.

Those volunteers were stationed on the Ravens Walk and at every stadium gate, according to Maryland Food Bank staff.

WJZ will find out this week how much they collected.

The Baltimore Ravens went on to win their game against the Ravens Broncos 9-10.

