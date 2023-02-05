Watch CBS News
Randallstown residents make push to bring more shopping, dining options to Liberty Road corridor

By Alex Glaze

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Randallstown residents want more variety and options in their neighborhood.

Ryan Coleman, President of the Randallstown NAACP, said one of the major issues in the Randallstown community is the disinvestment in the Liberty Road corridor and a lack of variety in stores. 

"You have an affluent African-American neighborhood that's a food desert," Coleman said.

Coleman told WJZ that grocery stores have been leaving the community for years, leaving the people of Randallstown with limited options. 

"The stores, all they want to give us are the dollar stores, self-storage, the mini marts, the gas stations," Coleman said. "It's really a cause for concern that people do not have access to fresh fruits and vegetables and grocery items."

Coleman is leading an effort to revitalize Liberty Road. 

He told WJZ that community members have expressed wanting grocery stores, coffee shops, bookstores and dine-in restaurants. 

"They have been very clear on what they want," Coleman said. "I think the impetus is now on us, on the leaders, to make that happen."

