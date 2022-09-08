Randallstown High School student dies after medical emergency at football practice

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. -- A high school football player in Baltimore County has died after he suffered a medical emergency during practice on Tuesday.

The student-athlete was an 11th grader at Randallstown High. In a letter sent to parents on Wednesday, Principal Michael Jones said in part, "It is with profound sadness that I inform you of the death of a Randallstown High School grade 11 student."

Jones did not identify the student, but he said, "For those of you who did not know the student we ask that you understand our sadness and join us in keeping the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time."

"When I was told, it was very heartbreaking. I played football last year. So obviously a lot of my friends were playing this year. I was very distraught, very hurt, especially what happened," said Evan Martin, a senior at the school.

School officials said the medical emergency happened during Tuesday's practice and school personnel who were on scene immediately rendered aid until first responders arrived, but the student later died at the hospital.

In the last week, at least three teenagers - one as young as 14-years-old - have died in the Baltimore region.

Baltimore County school officials said they will provide counseling for students who need it.

"Today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, members of the Baltimore County Public Schools Traumatic Loss Team will be at our school to provide support and counseling for students and staff. Should your student find that he/she needs additional resources, or if you have questions about how to approach your child about this news, please do not hesitate to call our school counselors at 443-809-4107," Principal Jones wrote.