Watch CBS News
Health

Rabid raccoon found in Pasadena, Maryland, could have infected pets

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County health officials are sounding the alarm after finding a rabid raccoon in Pasadena, Maryland.

They discovered the raccoon near Magothy Road, according to the Anne Arundel Department of Health.

Health officials want people who live in the area to examine their pets for unexplained wounds, which could be from the infected raccoon, according to the health department.

Anyone who finds a suspicious wound should call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 on the weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or call 443-481-3140 after business hours.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.