Rabid raccoon found in Pasadena, Maryland, could have infected pets

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County health officials are sounding the alarm after finding a rabid raccoon in Pasadena, Maryland.

They discovered the raccoon near Magothy Road, according to the Anne Arundel Department of Health.

Health officials want people who live in the area to examine their pets for unexplained wounds, which could be from the infected raccoon, according to the health department.

Anyone who finds a suspicious wound should call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health at 410-222-7254 on the weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or call 443-481-3140 after business hours.