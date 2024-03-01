Watch CBS News
Local News

Queen Anne's County investigators looking for leads 11 years after Maryland woman, dog found dead

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | March 01, 2024
Here's your Friday afternoon news roundup | March 01, 2024 02:38

BALTIMORE - It has been 11 years since a beloved Eastern Shore woman and her dog vanished, and were later found dead.

Robin Pope and her dog Bella vanished under mysterious circumstances on March 11, 2013, in Stevensville, Maryland.

Remembering Robin Pope Today marks 11 years since the suspicious death of Robin Pope in Queen Anne's County. Her family...

Posted by Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff on Friday, March 1, 2024

Her estranged husband reported her missing and was the last person to see her. Bella's body was found the next day on a neighbor's property.

Pope's body was found three weeks later by a fisherman on the shoreline of Kent Island.

To this day, family and friends are convinced they are victims of foul play.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains open.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 7:31 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.