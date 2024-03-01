Queen Anne's County investigators looking for leads 11 years after Maryland woman, dog found dead

BALTIMORE - It has been 11 years since a beloved Eastern Shore woman and her dog vanished, and were later found dead.

Robin Pope and her dog Bella vanished under mysterious circumstances on March 11, 2013, in Stevensville, Maryland.

Remembering Robin Pope Today marks 11 years since the suspicious death of Robin Pope in Queen Anne's County. Her family... Posted by Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff on Friday, March 1, 2024

Her estranged husband reported her missing and was the last person to see her. Bella's body was found the next day on a neighbor's property.

Pope's body was found three weeks later by a fisherman on the shoreline of Kent Island.

To this day, family and friends are convinced they are victims of foul play.

The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office says the investigation remains open.