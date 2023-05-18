Watch CBS News
Local News

Queen Anne's County fireworks set for July 4th

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — Queen Anne's County's annual fireworks display will light up the skies on Tuesday, July 4. 

With a backup rain date of Wednesday, July 5, the county's popular fireworks show has relocated, and will take place in the parking area of the "old outlets" at 59 Piney Narrows Road.

The parking area and event venue will open to the public at 5:00 p.m., with the fireworks display starting at 9:20 p.m.

Alongside the firework show, there will be food trucks serving a variety of meals and snacks, and a DJ will be on-site to provide musical entertainment for those who wish to join the celebration at 59 Piney Narrows Road.

Free parking, including spaces for handicapped individuals, will be available at the "old outlets" beginning at 5:30 p.m.

As a reminder, both the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center and Ferry Point Park are currently closed for site improvements.

Piney Narrows Road will be blocked off just past the old outlets by 5:00 p.m. on July 4. Access will be allowed for residents of Piney Narrows and their guests only. All others are advised to use the "Old Outlets" parking lot.

For updated information regarding the Annual Fireworks show, visit the Queen Anne's County's website.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 10:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.