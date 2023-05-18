Queen Anne's County fireworks set for July 4th

BALTIMORE — Queen Anne's County's annual fireworks display will light up the skies on Tuesday, July 4.

With a backup rain date of Wednesday, July 5, the county's popular fireworks show has relocated, and will take place in the parking area of the "old outlets" at 59 Piney Narrows Road.

The parking area and event venue will open to the public at 5:00 p.m., with the fireworks display starting at 9:20 p.m.

Alongside the firework show, there will be food trucks serving a variety of meals and snacks, and a DJ will be on-site to provide musical entertainment for those who wish to join the celebration at 59 Piney Narrows Road.

Free parking, including spaces for handicapped individuals, will be available at the "old outlets" beginning at 5:30 p.m.

As a reminder, both the Chesapeake Heritage and Visitors Center and Ferry Point Park are currently closed for site improvements.

Piney Narrows Road will be blocked off just past the old outlets by 5:00 p.m. on July 4. Access will be allowed for residents of Piney Narrows and their guests only. All others are advised to use the "Old Outlets" parking lot.

For updated information regarding the Annual Fireworks show, visit the Queen Anne's County's website.