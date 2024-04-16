Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups

BALTIMORE - Put the pups in coach, they're ready to play!

The Baltimore Orioles are hosting Bark at the Park on Tuesday, which is an opportunity for fans to bring their furry friends to Camden Yards.

BARCS Animal Shelter in Baltimore City brought their adorable pups, including "Analu" and "Liko," to play on the field with some of the Baltimore Orioles.

"Put their names on tonight's battling lineup, babies Analu and Liko are ready to hit a home run tonight for BARCS! A huge thank you to the @Orioles for choosing us for tonight's first Bark at the Park of the season," BARCS said on social media.

WJZ captured cute videos of Orioles' Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Colton Cowser playing with the dogs.

The Orioles play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The purchase of the special "Bark at the Park" tickets goes toward the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

WHOLESOME VIDEO ALERT: Barcs is here with two furry friends who got up close and personal with Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson! They’re visiting ahead of tonight’s bark at Oriole park #Birdland #Orioles @wjz r pic.twitter.com/Rp6pZtp1NX — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) April 16, 2024