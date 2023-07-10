Maryland teen shot, killed on vacation in Puerto Rico

Maryland teen killed in Puerto Rico; suspect turned himself in

BALTIMORE -- A teenager from Maryland vacationing in Puerto Rico died after he was shot on a beach, according to police.

Tommy Grays III, a rising junior known as "Trey" at James Hubert Blake High School in Montgomery County, was shot on Isla Verde beach in Carolina after an altercation, Puerto Rico police said.

Although he was fairly new to the school community, [Grays] had developed strong relationships with many students and staff in such a short period of time," his school said in a letter to the community. "His smile was contagious."

NBC Washington reports Gray's stepfather was also shot in the face and remained hospitalized as of Friday.

Police said Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, 23, turned himself in Friday morning, six days after he was identified as a suspect.

POLICÍA IDENTIFICA A SOSPECHOSO DE ASESINATO A TURISTA EN ISLA VERDE Y SOLICITA AYUDA A CIUDADANOS PARA DAR CON SU PARADERO.@PRPDNoticias identificó a Carlos Aníbal Rosado Martínez, de 23 años, como el sospechoso del asesinato del joven de 17 años, residente de Maryland. pic.twitter.com/02RwfpsMWc — Negociado de la Policía P.R. (@PRPDNoticias) July 2, 2023

Grays' high school is now offering grief resources and other support.

A crowdfunding effort organized for the victim's family surpassed its $15,000 goal last week.