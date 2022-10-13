Public workshops to help shape future of Baltimore County's Security Square Mall

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials hosted an open forum to meet with neighbors and get their ideas on how to redevelop Security Square Mall on Wednesday.

The county's $20 million plan aims to pump new life into the shopping center.

"It would be nice to see something brand new for a change," neighborhood resident Brandon Biggs-Ward said.

Kimberly Shorter says she's lived in the area for over 20 years. At one point, the mall was booming with business, she said.

"When I moved in, the mall was thriving," she said.

But over the years, she watched the businesses shutter their doors and the options disappear.

"I've seen it decline over the past 10-15 years, and I'm just excited to see the revitalization," she said.

Shorter said she wants to see new restaurants, shops, or a place where people can hang out.

"We want to make sure that there's something for everyone to do here that we can keep our dollars here," Shorter said.

Baltimore County has a stake in the future of the mall. Right now, it owns the Sears building,

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

County officials hope that public workshop discussions with community members and local businesses will lead to the redevelopment of the entire property.

"This is a real opportunity for us to come in and make this site more reflective of what the community wants," Olszewski said.

Over the next few weeks, there will be a series of public events to discuss ideas on what to do with the property—with the end goal of having a final plan in place by November 9.